Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs in the mid-40s Thursday. A moisture-starved cold front will swing through this evening, clearing out our skies and potentially leading to dense fog come sunrise Friday. Sunshine takes over after, warming us up to near 50 degrees. Much of the same can be expected Saturday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotbg.com/
- Thursday: High 48/Low 24, partly sunny
- Friday: High 49/Low 24, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 52/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 52/Low 26, partly sunny
- Monday: High 55/Low 32, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.