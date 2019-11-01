High pressure nosing in from the southwest will allow rays of sunshine to dominate Friday. It’ll be chilly, however, with afternoon highs not escaping the 40s.
We’ll see a warming trend take over throughout the weekend into early next week, thanks to sunshine and southerly winds. Hit-and-miss rain chances will be introduced to the forecast Tuesday. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com
- Friday: High 49/Low 24, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 51/Low 28, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 55/Low 27, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 60/Low 33, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 40, isolated rain showers
