Likely rain showers will join cooler temperatures Sunday, with highs only stretching to about 60. Sunshine returns, along with even colder air Monday, before rain chances reappear late Tuesday into Wednesday. Thanksgiving appears to be sunny and beautiful, with highs hanging out in the upper 50s. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: High 60˚/ Low 49˚ Showers Likely
Monday: High 52˚/ Low 38˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: High 58˚/ Low 34˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday: High 60˚/ Low 46˚Showers Likely
Thursday: High 59˚/ Low 39˚ Partly Sunny
