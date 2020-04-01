There is no fooling around in the weather department as we stroll through the first day of April. Partly to mostly sunny skies will join comfortable temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s; a nice cure for cabin fever, without question. A warmup will follow through Friday, with rain chances returning as we get into the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 38, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 65/Low 40, partly sunny
- Friday: High 69/Low 45, partly sunny
- Saturday: High 72/Low 47, scattered afternoon showers/storms
- Sunday: High 70/Low 54, scattered showers/storms
