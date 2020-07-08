Our broken-record forecast continues for the foreseeable future. It’ll be extremely hot and hazy Wednesday, with highs scampering into the low to mid-90s. Given abundant moisture, scattered storm chances will also continue – development will be more likely during diurnal heating of the afternoon. For a complete forecast, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 94/Low 73, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 92/Low 69, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 72, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 90/Low 72, isolated storms
- Sunday: High 87/Low 68, scattered storms
