We keep the big ball of fire in the sky Wednesday, along with the heat and humidity. A moisture-starved front will sag south over the area Thursday into Friday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. This will be followed by another disturbance this weekend, which will bring back chances for the wet stuff. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 88/Low 65, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 89/Low 65, partly sunny
- Friday: High 85/Low 64, isolated afternoon storms
- Saturday: High 84/Low 66, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 80/Low 70, scattered storms
