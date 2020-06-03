The heat and humidity will really crank up Wednesday as rays of sunshine coincide with breezy, southerly winds. Rain and storm chances will be on the increase late Wednesday through Thursday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Chances for the wet stuff hang around Friday into Saturday as well as disturbances work through the region. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 90/Low 69, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 86/Low 67, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 91/Low 68, isolated storms
- Sunday: High 90/Low 67, mostly sunny
