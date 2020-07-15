Heat and humidity will be overbearing Wednesday as thermometers settle between the mid- and upper 90s. Heat indices will hang around the triple digits. A cold front approaches and passes through the area late Wednesday through Friday, which will result in increasing rain and storm chances. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 96/Low 67, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 94/Low 74, scattered storms
- Friday: High 91/Low 72, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 70, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 95/Low 71, scattered storms
