Canadian high pressure will produce sunny, cold conditions Wednesday across southcentral Kentucky. We’ll be lucky to see temperature readings in the upper 30s. Southerly winds will combine with sunshine Thursday to bring a warmer feel, a trend that will carry into Friday. It appears we’ll only have to deal with an uptick in cloud cover by that point in time. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 38/Low 20, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 49/Low 18, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 53, Low 29, increasing clouds
- Saturday: High 55/Low 31, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 57/Low 36, mostly sunny
