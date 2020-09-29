Rays of sunshine will combine with swift, southerly breezes Wednesday, resulting in in a nice warmup with highs hitting the mid-70s. Colder air will follow, infiltrating the area from the northwest Thursday into the weekend. We should stay dry throughout. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 74/Low 46, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 68/Low 49, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 62/Low 41, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 65/Low 39, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 67/Low 46, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.