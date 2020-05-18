A pesky upper-level disturbance will bring damp and dreary conditions to southcentral Kentucky as we start the new workweek. Rounds of scattered showers and storms will be joined by highs holding at about 70 degrees. A rinse-and-repeat forecast is in store for the foreseeable future as this weather maker overstays its welcome. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 71/Low 65, scattered showers
- Tuesday: High 68/Low 57, scattered showers
- Wednesday: High 70/Low 55, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 74/Low 52, scattered showers
- Friday: High 77/Low 57, scattered showers
