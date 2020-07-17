A weak disturbance will provide just enough oomph to fire off scattered storm chances Friday. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and muggy. This will be followed by a full-blown summer pattern through the weekend, which will come complete with intense heat and humidity, triple-digit heat indices and pop-up afternoon storm chances. For a full forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Friday: High 91/Low 72, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 70, isolated afternoon storms
- Sunday: High 95/Low 71, isolated afternoon storms
- Monday: High 96/Low 74, isolated afternoon storms
- Tuesday: High 93/Low 72, scattered storms
