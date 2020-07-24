A cold front will slide through the area Friday, which will result in popup afternoon storm chances. Otherwise, we’ll be under partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. The heat and humidity won’t let up through the weekend before more probable rain chances arrive early next week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 91/Low 72, isolated afternoon storms
- Saturday: High 92/Low 73, isolated afternoon storms
- Sunday: High 93/Low 72, isolated afternoon storms
- Monday: High 92/Low 74, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 86/Low 71, storms likely
