The weekend began soggy and will end soggy as well. As we head through the afternoon Sunday, rain chances pick up and through the overnight, rain totals will equate to an inch or so. Showers persist into Monday and Tuesday as well. Good news, temps stay in the lower 80s.
For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 80°/ Low 66° Afternoon Showers
Monday: High 82°/ Low 68° Showers
Tuesday: High 83°/ Low 69° Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 81° / Low 63° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 81° / Low 63° Mostly Sunny
