A dreary end to the weekend will come complete with patchy drizzle under mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine warms us up through the early part of the new workweek, with our next rain chances arriving late Wednesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 41˚ / Low 32˚ Partly Sunny
Monday: High 51˚ / Low 29˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 48˚ / Low 32˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 52° / Low 28° Scattered PM Showers
Thursday: High 46° / Low 35° Isolated Showers
