Widespread rain showers will be with us through mid afternoon Friday, with the passing of a strong cold front bringing tumbling temperatures as well. Northwest winds will howl between 15-30 mph, making it feel more like winter than a spring day. Rapidly clearing skies tonight could bring record lows on either side of freezing come sunrise Saturday. This has resulted in a Freeze Warning being issued for the entire south central Kentucky area, obviously threatening sensitive vegetation. For a complete forecast, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: 57˚/ 49˚ Showers Likely
Saturday: 58˚/ 32˚ AM Frost Likely
Sunday: 71˚/ 37˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 66˚/ 39˚Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 66˚/ 40˚Isolated Showers
