Widespread showers and storms will be with us throughout Sunday, some of which could become strong. We’ll be gifted a brief lull in activity Monday into Tuesday, before rain chances return to the area Tuesday night. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: Low 55˚ / High 71˚ Showers/Storms Likely

Monday: Low 43˚ / High 54˚ Partly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 35˚ / High 55˚ Scattered PM Showers

Wednesday: Low 50˚ / High 58˚ Partly Sunny

Thursday: Low 38˚ / High 62˚ Isolated Showers