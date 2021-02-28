Widespread showers and storms will be with us throughout Sunday, some of which could become strong. We’ll be gifted a brief lull in activity Monday into Tuesday, before rain chances return to the area Tuesday night. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 55˚ / High 71˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 54˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 35˚ / High 55˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday: Low 50˚ / High 58˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: Low 38˚ / High 62˚ Isolated Showers
