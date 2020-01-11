Widespread showers and thunderstorms will join a passing cold front Saturday. Given the environment, storms could become strong/severe. Outside of rainfall, we’ll also be dealing with intense, southerly winds gusting upwards of 35-45 mph. Thus, the entire area is under a wind advisory through the evening. It’ll be cooler and much more subtle to finish out the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
- Saturday: High 72˚/Low 55˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Sunday: High 53˚/Low 38˚ Partly Sunny
- Monday: High 60˚/Low 44˚ Increasing Clouds
- Tuesday: High 65˚/Low 46˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 60˚/Low 42˚ Scattered Showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.