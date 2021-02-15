A winter storm consisting of snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact the area Monday into tonight, with lingering snow flurries continuing into Tuesday. It’ll be brutally cold, with significant accumulations expected to have a negative impact on travel. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 22˚ / High 26˚ Wintry Mix Likely
Tuesday: Low 11˚ / High 23˚ Scattered Snow Showers
Wednesday: Low 11˚ / High 31˚ Scattered PM Snow Showers
Thursday: Low 27˚ / High 37˚ Wintry Mix Likely
Friday: Low 17˚ / High 29˚ Partly Cloudy
