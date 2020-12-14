A wintry mix of rain and snow early Monday will make way to decreasing clouds. It’ll stay cold, with highs ranging between the low and mid-40s. Tuesday will be similar, before rain chances take over Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will be followed by sunshine for the remainder of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: High 43˚ / Low 33˚ Isolated AM Wintry Mix
Tuesday: High 44˚/ Low 25˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: High 46°/ Low 35° Scattered AM Showers
Thursday: High 42° / Low 23° Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 49˚/ Low 25˚ Mostly Sunny
