A scattered wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will be possible Wednesday morning before transitioning entirely to rain by the afternoon. As temperatures fall again Wednesday night, a few snowflakes might mix in. No hazards or issues are anticipated. Partly to mostly cloudy skies follow on Thursday before a quick return of rain chances Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 45/Low 34, scattered wintry mix
- Thursday: High 46/Low 33, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 48/Low 34, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 50/Low 34, mostly cloudy
- Sunday: High 57/Low 37, partly cloudy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.