Uncomfortable conditions are here to stay, thanks to oppressive humidity locked in across the area. This will prime the atmosphere for scattered storm chances again Tuesday, with the potential for localized flooding. A nearly identical forecast follows for the remainder of the week. For a full forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 71, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 89/Low 70, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 90/Low 71, scattered storms
- Friday: High 91/Low 70, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 70, scattered storms
