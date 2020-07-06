A continuation of the hot and muggy atmosphere we’ve experienced will provide a platform Monday for scattered storm chances across the area. Heat indices will creep into the mid- and upper 90s in the afternoon. Much of the same may be expected through the rest of the week. For a more in-depth forecast interpretation, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 91/Low 71, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 92/Low 70, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 91/Low 72, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 92/Low 69, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, scattered storms
