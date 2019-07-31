Ford’s Furniture, a fixture in southcentral Kentucky for decades, will soon close its Glasgow store and consolidate operations in its location on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.
The Glasgow location at 213 N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd. began a liquidation sale Tuesday, and co-owner Alvin Ford Jr. said the store will close when its lease expires at the end of October.
Declining sales and increasing costs led to the closure, but Ford said he and his co-owners agonized over the decision to shut down a store that predates the Bowling Green store and has been selling tables, desks, beds, chairs and other furniture at three different locations over its 65-year history.
“It was a tough decision,” Ford said. “That store is part of our family. Glasgow has been a wonderful community for us, so this is hard to accept. We spent a year or more trying to make the decision.”
Ford said he and brothers Harry Ford Jr. and Andy Ford considered moving to a smaller location in Glasgow but couldn’t find the right spot.
“We considered downsizing, but nothing was available,” Alvin Ford said. “What’s happened is the market kept dwindling and our expenses kept going up.”
The Ford brothers made the decision to close the store, which was part of Ford’s Furniture’s original expansion into Kentucky after its 1936 founding in Gallatin, Tenn.
Stores in Glasgow and Franklin opened in the 1950s. The Glasgow store was located on Race Street and then on Happy Valley Road before moving to its current site. The Franklin store closed in 1969, when a Bowling Green Ford’s Furniture store opened at 11th Avenue and U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
Alvin Ford said the 26,000-square-foot Glasgow store has about $1 million in inventory to be liquidated and 12 employees, some of whom may transfer to the Bowling Green store.
He’s hoping some of the Glasgow customers may transfer their business to the 35,000-square-foot Bowling Green store.
“We had a good customer base in Glasgow,” Alvin Ford said. “We just had to say we were going to close the store. We hope they’ll come to Bowling Green.”
He said the Glasgow store will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday each week until the October closing.
“It’s a very sad day,” Alvin Ford said. “I’ve never gone through anything like this before.”
