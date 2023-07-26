ForeRunner and CrowdSouth honored with Bronze Telly Award The Daily News Ann Marie Dotson Author email Jul 26, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ForeRunner and CrowdSouth announced that their collaboration on the project “The Work is Waiting” has been honored with a Bronze Telly Award.The Telly Awards annually celebrates outstanding achievements in video and television across various categories, including commercials, documentaries, animations and branded content.The commercial, which aims to promote Bowling Green Works, received the award in the category of “Online Commercials – Campaign: Business to Consumer” at the international Telly Awards competition. CrowdSouth is a creative agency focused on social media, web design and search marketing.Forerunner crafted “The Work is Waiting” to show the possibilities that Bowling Green Works offers to job seekers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Trade The Economy Tv Broadcasting Job Market Film Industry Ann Marie Dotson Author email Follow Ann Marie Dotson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCause unknown for blaze that gutted downtown buildingThree indicted on manslaughter charges in BG neglect caseChaney's Dairy Barn to expandDr. Patricia Faulkner - SimmonsCommissioners revise policy to assist Davis, city employeesWKU student dead, BGPD investigating homicide at Muse apartmentsMobile home rezoning given unanimous approval on first voteTabatha Michelle 'Tadpole and Tabby' Dail Hewgley (Pierce)James Andrew "Andy" WilkinsMcKinney steps down at Warren East Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 1:33 p.m. EDT Biden's son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through Judge rejects a defense request to exhume the body of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter's father Major automakers unite to build electric vehicle charging network they say will rival Tesla's Store owner charged with murder in Black teen's killing fights warrant over business records POLITICAL NEWS White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief New SEC rule requires public companies to disclose cybersecurity breaches in 4 days House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floats an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden Nevada governor censured, but avoids hefty fines for using his sheriff uniform during campaign FEC asked to investigate flower shop's $500,000 contribution to super PAC backing Suarez's 2024 bid Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView