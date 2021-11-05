Forged by fire: Indian Hills opens new clubhouse

David Elliott on Thursday likened the new clubhouse at Indian Hills Country Club to a mulligan, a golfing term for a "do-over" after a drive gone awry.
Judging from the response Thursday when the new structure was unveiled, Elliott and his fellow Indian Hills members aren't going to need any more do-overs.
Twenty-three months in the making after a fire destroyed the original Indian Hills clubhouse, the new 15,250-square-foot clubhouse that cost $5.5 million to build and equip is more fairway splitter than rough-landing shank.
And that's largely because Elliott, president of the Builders by Design construction firm that built the new edifice, sought the advice of the club's 400 members shortly after the smoke had cleared from that December 2019 fire.
After an insurance settlement and bank financing "gave us confidence to move forward," Elliott and other Indian Hills leaders sought the member input that led to Thursday's grand opening.
"We surveyed our members to see what they liked about the old clubhouse and what they wanted to do differently," Elliott said. "We wanted to organize the space more prudently.
"This building is 15% smaller than the original building, but most people walking through won't believe that."
Many won't recognize it either, if they're recalling the previous clubhouse.
Designed by the Williams Associates architectural firm to meet the wishes of those surveyed members, this clubhouse is geared more toward fitness and dining than toward the big wedding receptions and other events traditionally held at country clubs.
"Traditionally, country clubs have been designed to have those big 300-person gatherings," said Ken Crowder, Indian Hills general manager for the past eight months. "This one was designed with the members in mind.
"It's a cozier atmosphere. Our members get to use this building every day."
That was evident Thursday as Crowder showed off the dining and lounge areas that are equipped with eight big-screen televisions and an 1,100-square-foot exercise room where members can work up a sweat on peloton bikes, free weights and other brand-new equipment.
"That (exercise equipment) has become more the type of thing that's expected at country clubs these days," said Crowder, who came to Bowling Green after more than three decades in country club administration in Virginia. "More people are concerned about fitness and health."
Even with the new amenities, the clubhouse was completed ahead of schedule. When ground was broken in September 2020 to start construction, Elliott said the goal was to have the building open by the second anniversary of the fire.
"We finished about a month early," Crowder said. "That's a testament to Builders by Design. In a time when you're dealing with supply chain issues, that's amazing."
Indian Hills Board of Directors Chairman Michael Johnson said Thursday that the new clubhouse puts to rest for good the dark days of the fire and its aftermath.
"We were operating out of about one-third of the cart barn for a while," he said. "This building can take Indian Hills to places we've never been.
"It has been 23 months since the fire, and now I feel like our future is looking bright."