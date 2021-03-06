An era of storied success and memories ended Saturday afternoon as swimmers from throughout Bowling Green High School’s history took their final laps in the iconic natatorium before it closes forever March 15.
For $20, participants in Saturday’s “Last Lap” event were able to have a lane in the pool all to themselves as they paid homage to the “Dome of Champions” by swimming in the pool one final time.
All proceeds went toward the BGHS swim team.
Former BGHS swimmer Brian Buckberry made the journey all the way from Knoxville, Tenn., just to swim in the pool for the first time since he graduated in 1985. The opportunity to do so one last time was too much for him to pass up.
“It’s just a very unique place,” Brian Buckberry said. “I don’t think many high schools in the state have pools on their campus. I remember that we would watch beautiful sunsets and sunrises here in the dome during practices. Not many places can see all that between laps.”
He was joined in the pool by his brother Bill Buckberry who is also a BGHS swim team alumnus and 1978 graduate.
Brian Buckberry added that the highlight during his time at BGHS was winning a state championship relay during his sophomore year where the Purples tied with Covington Catholic for first place.
That kind of success is nothing new for the BGHS swim program as the “Dome of Champions” has earned its namesake. The team has won the past 15 consecutive region titles and is looking to win No. 16 in the coming weeks.
Melanie Shy, who helped organize Saturday’s event, said the team recently set three pool records during the last ever home swim meet in the natatorium Feb. 25.
Alumni of the program have also been able to physically leave their marks in the natatorium as dozens have put their signatures and handprints on the wall surrounding the pool.
“I think everyone has enjoyed the opportunity,” Shy said of the event. “A lot of them have said that they never thought about coming back before, but now they wish they had. It lets them relive their days in the dome.”
The dome has been the setting for the swim program since 1970.
Shy said the new natatorium will be completed in October. The pool will be almost double the size with 11 lanes, compared to six now.
However, the natatorium’s famous shape will no longer be a part of the school’s campus.
“The dome has truly been iconic,” Shy added. “Anyone that drives through this area has seen and noticed the dome. But this will be an amazing opportunity not only for our kids but for our community as well. It’s going to be a state-of-the-art facility.”
Senior swim team member Ethan Taylor shared Shy’s sentiment.
“It’s going to be huge,” Taylor said. “It’s going to be one of the best pools in the state for high schools, in my opinion. It means a lot to the team and we are going to use it well.”
Taylor was also able to take his last laps in the pool Saturday. The senior has been swimming in the natatorium since the sixth grade and has turned in countless hours in the pool.
“It’s almost like a second home,” Taylor said. “I spend four or five hours a day swimming in here just looking at that black line at the bottom of the pool. I’m going to miss it a lot. It means just as much to me as it does to other people to come out here and be able to get one last lap in.”
Commented