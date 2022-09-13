A former Barren County Middle School teacher has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in multiple cases involving allegations of improper sexual contact with a student.
William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty last week in Barren Circuit Court in one case to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and a count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.
In a second case, Gardner pleaded guilty to one additional count of each preceding charge plus a count of tampering with a witness, court records said.
Gardner has also pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor in Metcalfe Circuit Court.
Gardner came to the attention of authorities in 2019 when the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about allegations that a then-13-year-old juvenile had been subjected to sexual contact by Gardner.
The juvenile reported during an interview at the Barren River Child Advocacy Center that there were at least five occasions in which sexual contact occurred with Gardner, according to an arrest citation from Oct. 26, 2019.
Gardner was brought to the sheriff’s office in Barren County for an interview.
“During that time (Gardner) admitted to having sexual intercourse with the female juvenile on three different occasions,” the 2019 citation said. “(Gardner) also admitted blocking the female juvenile on Snapchat because he thought someone may have found out about their relationship and feared getting into trouble.”
After Gardner was released on bond from the Barren County Corrections Center with charges pending in the 2019 case, he was arrested again in July 2020 after reportedly having contact with the same juvenile in violation of the terms of his bond.
BCSO investigators learned Gardner had reportedly taken the juvenile to the Horse Cave Motel that month, with surveillance video footage from the hotel showing Gardner and the juvenile arriving together at the motel, court records said.
“Gardner exited the vehicle with the juvenile victim,” BCSO Detective Adam Bow said in the arrest citation from 2020. “They then entered the room that Gardner had rented. They stayed in the room around an hour. They then exited the room and Gardner returned to the area of the victim’s residence.”
The juvenile later reported additional sexual contact took place and that Gardner had told her not to testify against him in the pending 2019 criminal case.
The case in Metcalfe County involves allegations of illegal sexual contact with a minor there on three occasions between May 1 and May 16, 2020.
Gardner faces a 17-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to all counts, court records said.
He is due to return to Barren Circuit Court for sentencing on Dec. 9.
