Drummer Steve Gorman, a founding member of The Black Crowes, will speak this month in Bowling Green about his time with the famed rock band and the memoir he wrote about his experiences.
Gorman – who has Bowling Green connections – will speak at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Warren County Public Library’s Bob Kirby Branch, 175 Iron Skillet Court, about “Hard To Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes,” the book he co-authored with music writer Steven Hyden.
Published in September, the book chronicles on-stage fights to backstage run-ins with bands such as Aerosmith as Gorman shares his story of life with The Black Crowes, led by volatile brothers Chris and Rich Robinson.
“I’ve done about a dozen of these events,” he said. “Everyone of them is a little similar. It is my life for 27 years, and a lot of fans want clarification.”
Since its release, the book has received positive feedback from critics, as well as from people connected to the band, Gorman said.
“I’ve heard not just from the members of the band but the crew members, people at the record label and people from tour management,” he said. “They’ve been overwhelmingly thankful. The Black Crowes experience was a tough road for everybody, so the word closure is used a lot as well.”
Gorman’s connections to Bowling Green include his brother, Booth Fire and Safety President and CEO Doug Gorman, and Western Kentucky University, where Steve Gorman started in the fall of 1983 before moving to Atlanta to start a band.
“Bowling Green has been familiar to me since seventh grade,” he said. “I started playing drums when I got to my freshman year of college, when I was sporadically forced into a band with my older brother. That’s when it all started. I always look forward to coming to Bowling Green. It is part of me and who I am. I’m a big Hilltopper fan and even though I didn’t graduate I’m still an alumni.”
WCPL Marketing and Communications Manager Jennifer Bailey said the event is free to attend. She said Steve Gorman’s Bowling Green background was a “big help” in bringing him to town.
The Black Crowes formed in the mid-1980s in Georgia and made a splash with its multiplatinum 1990 album “Shake Your Moneymaker,” featuring hit singles “Hard to Handle,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Jealous Again.” The band’s follow-up album “The Southern Harmony and the Musical Companion” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and 1994’s “Amorica” achieved gold status.
The band endured hiatuses and breakups until 2015, when guitarist Rich Robinson declared the band officially over due to a dispute with vocalist Chris Robinson. However, in late 2019, the Robinson brothers began performing again as The Black Crowes, but with an entirely new backing band.
Steve Gorman has since played drums in other bands and has worked as a radio host – first with the show “Steve Gorman Sports!” and currently with the show “Steve Gorman Rocks!” on Westwood One affiliates. The show can be heard locally on WDNS D93-FM from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. weeknights.
– For more information, visit warrencountypl.org.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
