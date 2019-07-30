A former Cave City physician who admitted to multiple counts of fraud relating to his practice was ordered to spend a year and a day in prison and pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution.
Dr. Chandra Reddy, 64, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court after having pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count each of conspiring to illegally use a DEA registration number issued to another person and conspiring to make false statements related to health care matters.
Federal prosecutors accused Reddy of leaving pre-signed blank controlled substance prescriptions for his nurse practitioners to issue while he was away from his practice.
The internal medicine specialist also admitted to billing Medicare for services his nurse practitioners performed while he was out of the country, representing to Medicare that he actually performed the services.
Reddy also admitted to a practice known as upcoding, submitting claims to Medicare for office visits at a higher code than the service provided, receiving more money from Medicare in the process.
Another charge accused Reddy of covering up the fraudulent billing by allowing other people to alter his patient medical charts ahead of any audits.
In addition to imprisonment, U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Stivers ordered Reddy to pay $336,838 in restitution.
Federal prosecutors said the crimes occurred during 2010-13.
"I made some mistakes ... but never at any point in time did I compromise my patients' safety," Reddy said in court.
Dr. Reddy's wife, Vinodini Reddy, who worked at the practice, was charged with three similar conspiracy counts. Her case is pending, but court records indicate that a diversion agreement is anticipated for her.
Dr. Reddy and his attorney, Brian Butler, argued ahead of Tuesday's sentencing for probation and a period of home detention.
Butler said in court filings and in Tuesday's hearing that Reddy had been dealing with alcohol abuse during the time the offenses occurred.
In 2013, Reddy was referred to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure due to suspicions of improper prescribing, and the board indefinitely restricted the doctor's license the following year, forbidding him from prescribing controlled substances.
Dr. Reddy regained his ability to prescribe in 2017 after the licensure board amended its order, requiring him to log all controlled substance prescribed or dispensed, abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances except for a legitimate medical purpose and complete an educational intervention plan.
A federal grand jury indicted Reddy last year.
Federal prosecutors sought an 18-month sentence for Reddy.
Under federal sentencing guidelines that account for a defendant's criminal history and the nature of the offenses for which a person is convicted, Reddy faced 18-24 months in prison.
Stivers said that some time behind bars was appropriate in this case to punish Reddy and deter other doctors from committing similar crimes.
"To call this a mistake, I would call this a serious lapse in judgment and a reckless lack of concern for your patients," Stivers said.
In a separate criminal case, Monica Berry, a former medical assistant for Reddy, admitted to using pre-signed prescriptions and forging Reddy's signature on prescriptions to obtain controlled substance from pharmacies.
Berry completed the prescriptions with names provided to her by Brandon Gordon, who recruited people to pick up the prescriptions at local pharmacies, court documents show.
The people recruited to pick up the prescriptions kept some of the pills as payment, while Gordon either kept the remaining portion or sold or traded the rest, according to a plea agreement.
Berry and Gordon have pleaded guilty to crimes arising from the federal investigation and await sentencing.
