Former Bowling Green City Manager Chuck Coates, 82, passed away Thursday.
Coates was city manager for more than 28 years, spanning eight city mayors, before retiring in 2005.
Former Mayor Elaine Walker came into office, along with an entirely new commission, in 2005 and said Coates was an invaluable asset for the new leaders.
"All these newbies came in, and we really in a lot of ways depended on Chuck to kind of take us through and educate us,” Walker said. "I think Chuck’s legacy will be that he truly took the city in a very strong direction in his time as city manager. He was truly a professional. … He didn’t try to direct the city commission, he gave us the information and the commission made the decision. I had tremendous respect for Chuck.”
Bowling Green was in the early stages of a major growth spurt some years into Coates' time in the role. Retired attorney Gene Harmon, whose firm then was contracted to serve as legal representative for the city, said Coates was a leader during a crucial time in the city's history.
"If you look at the changes in the police department, the fire department, all the parks projects that were done, he was the city manager over a lot of great improvements" that were made, Harmon said.
Retired city employee Linda Leigh, who worked for the city for 29 years, recalled fond memories of both Coates' role as a manager and the way he conducted himself as a person. She said Coates inspired confidence in his employees and gave them latitude to learn new things.
"So many people benefitted from his confidence in them," she said. "He was always innovating, thinking about new and better ways for the city and the entire community to function better. I was very proud to be a part of that."
Early in her career in 1977, Leigh said Bowling Green was in the midst of hiring a new manager, and "we weren't sure who we were going to get," Leigh said. Coates went to get his wife and show her his new office, Leigh said, and she in a position to see them drive up.
"I was standing looking out the window, and I saw him get out and open the door for her," she said. "When I saw that gesture, I knew we were going to be just fine."
Coates, who was born in 1940, served in the Marine Corps from 1958-61 and had a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, which he earned in 1964, and a master's in public administration, also from Michigan.
He served as an administrative assistant in Saginaw, Mich., from 1966-70 and was assistant city manager there from 1970-71. He was city manager of Muscatine, Iowa, from 1971-77. His term as Bowling Green city manager ran from 1977 through his resignation in 2005.
Coates also served on the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority Board, where he was the vice chairman until stepping down in August of 2010.
J.C. Kirby & Son, Broadway Chapel, is in charge of funeral arrangements.