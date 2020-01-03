Former Bowling Green City Commissioner Rick Williams has filed to run for the commission seat he lost in 2018.
Meanwhile, incumbent Commissioner Sue Parrigin also filed Friday to run for reelection. Parrigin is in her third term as a city commissioner.
Williams, who had served three terms as a commissioner, was 48 votes short of being among the top four vote-getters – and thus being reelected – in 2018.
The top four finishers that year were Parrigin (7,163 votes), newcomer Dana Beasley-Brown (6,844), and incumbents Joe Denning (6,376) and Brian “Slim” Nash (5,750).
There is an earlier filing deadline of June 2 for nonpartisan races without a primary this year, a change from the previous deadline of the second Tuesday in August.
Along with city commissioners, the Bowling Green mayor will also be on the November ballot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.