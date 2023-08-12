A downtown Bowling Green building once used as headquarters for Community Action of Southern Kentucky's Head Start preschool program will now be a day care center.
Chase Carpenter, owner of the Bundles of Joy child care center on College Street, will be moving that longstanding business to the 171 Center St. building that had been used by CASK for Head Start and other programs.
Carpenter, who has operated Bundles of Joy for 13 years, can move forward with his plan to turn the 9,636-square-foot Center Street building into the new home for his child care center after the Warren County Board of Adjustments on Thursday approved his application for a conditional-use permit.
"It's something that's sorely needed," Carpenter said Thursday. "The demand for child care is beyond what we can handle now. This is a great location."
The permit approved Thursday calls for the child care center to have a capacity of 150 children. Bundles of Joy has only 40 children currently, and Carpenter doesn't expect to increase that number significantly until he can put staff in place.
"We will have a staff of 12 people serving six classrooms," said Carpenter, who plans to move to the new property in October. "We serve children from infants through school age. This will give us room to grow."
Carpenter was approved unanimously for the permit, along with the new owners of the 1.3-acre property: Purviben Patel, Preetesh Patel, Rav Patel and the Bhaila LLC corporation headed by Preetesh Patel.
In May, the Patels purchased the property from CASK in three separate transactions totaling $1 million, according to county property records.
That purchase came after Warren Fiscal Court opted in April not to move forward with plans made in 2021 to buy the property for $1.2 million.
Despite the lower sales price, CASK Executive Director Carla Brown said the sale will help the agency that has been ailing financially in recent years.
CASK had operated the Head Start program as well as community services such as a food pantry and the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program out of the Center Street building but consolidated those services into a CASK building at 200 E. Fourth St.
"All of our programs are grant-funded, so this helps us with expenses," Brown said. "Combining those services into one building will help our cash flow."
Cash flow has been an issue for CASK in recent years.
Don Butler, hired as the agency's interim director in 2018, was tasked with returning CASK to financial solvency after the tenure of former Executive Director Melissa Weaver.
During Butler’s tenure as interim executive director, the nonprofit received a $500,000 loan from the Kentucky Association of Counties and sold for $250,000 a 5,000-square-foot building on Beauty Avenue next door to the CASK headquarters.
Now Brown believes the sale of the Center Street property will continue improving CASK's financial status while also meeting a need in the community.
"We have worked with him (Carpenter) before, and we have a good relationship with him," Brown said. "There is a great need for child care. I hope it does well."