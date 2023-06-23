The former Daymar College building on Industrial Drive is getting a second life as a home for Warren County Public Schools’ overflow support staff.
“This is just the right place, right time for us,” Chief Financial Officer Chris Mcintyre said. “As we’ve continued to grow and schools are filling up with kiddos and support staff, this allowed us an opportunity to have one building where I can strategically put these folks in there so they can collaborate and have their own space.”
Upwards of 100 staff members will be moved into the building, ranging from IT staff, school psychologists, occupational and physical therapists, the district’s mental health team and its assessment and analytics leaders.
Due to continued growth, Mcintyre said the district has been shuffling people around wherever space is available. This sometimes leads to support staff needing to set up shop in vacant conference rooms.
“We’re grateful to them for being that flexible in not necessarily having their own space,” he said. “This we foresee is a huge opportunity for our teams to increase the support we provide to kids.”
The district bought the former college site, which sits on three and a half acres of property, in January for $4.2 million. It provides quick access to arteries like I-65, Russellville and Nashville roads, which Mcintyre saw as a plus.
“It’s a quick jump for our teams that are located there to get to a school. It’s not a heavily trafficked area,” he said. “Kind of off the beaten path.”
Mcintyre said the property provides the opportunity to expand if needed and has plentiful parking.
“It’s just a well-built, well-designed facility for our needs for office spaces,” he said. “For the most part, it was almost move-in ready from a needs perspective.”
Another perk of moving staff to Daymar is the consolidation of IT resources, leaving space for other programs to expand in their place.
“I’m able to take three rooms down at Delafield and convert them back into classrooms to accommodate the growing need for stuff like Beacon Academy,” he said.
He equated the district’s current network setup to a three-legged stool.
“If you’re missing a leg, the district’s down,” he said.
He compared the move to Daymar as the district becoming more like a bike wheel.
“If you break a spoke, the other spokes still support and provide service. That’s a huge win for us,” Mcintyre said. “At Delafield, if the core is down, the whole network goes down district-wide.”
The central Daymar location will also serve as a tech repair center, allowing staff to fix devices – Chromebooks, iPads and other tablets – and send them back out to schools much faster. Extra stock of items that routinely break will be held there, too.
“It helps us be more efficient and turn things back to schools, put them in kids hands where they need to be,” Mcintyre said.
Furniture installation is slated for mid-July. Mcintyre said his technology team is in the building running new Cat 6A ethernet cables to future-proof the hub for demand, which should wrap up around mid-July as well.
“We’ll have people in there by the time school starts back up,” he said.