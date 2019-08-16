A former accountant who worked for Eagle Industries was arrested Thursday after an investigation into stolen funds.
Susan A. Sutherland, 56, was arrested at her residence on a count of theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 ore more but less than $1 million).
According to an arrest citation, Sutherland was employed as an accountant at the custom furniture maker from July 2016 until this month.
A review of financial records uncovered payments from a company account to a bank account connected to Sutherland.
"Through the ongoing investigation it was determined that similar payments have been occurring since approximately September 2016," Bowling Green Police Department Detective Tim Buss said in an arrest citation.
The amount taken exceeded $128,000, according to court records.
Sutherland declined to provide a statement to police when Buss contacted her at her residence.
Sutherland is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $50,000 cash bond.
