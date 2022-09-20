Renovations continue on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 1920 Mel Browning St. in Bowling Green to transform the 30-year-old building from the former Ryan's Buffet that once served buffet-style meat, vegetables and desserts into a storefront for Eckart Supply, a Corydon, Ind.-based wholesale products distributor for electrical and plumbing supplies. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
It once served meat, vegetables and desserts, buffet-style, to hungry patrons. Now the building at 1920 Mel Browning St. in Bowling Green will be dishing out a different sort of menu, one that’s sure to be much-needed for local contractors.
Eckart Supply, a Corydon, Ind.-based wholesale products distributor for electrical and plumbing supplies, is renovating the former Ryan’s Buffet building, where it plans to open its fifth Kentucky store before year’s end.
The 30-year-old building that sits on a 2.18-acre lot caught the attention of Eckart owners looking to expand the company’s presence in Kentucky.
“It’s not your typical floor plan (for a wholesaler),” Eckart Branch Manager Jim King said, “but the owners liked the location next to Interstate 65, and it has plenty of room for expansion.”
Empty since February 2021, when Ryan’s owner Buffets LLC held a liquidation auction at the site as part of the company’s bankruptcy reorganization, the former eatery should be in business before the new year.
“We’ll be in it soon,” King said. “We’ll probably have a grand opening this year. We’ll probably employ 10 to 15 people right off the bat. We’re in the process of looking for warehouse employees and delivery drivers.”
Ryan’s, which operated in Bowling Green for nearly three decades and was a popular spot for the after-church crowd on Sundays and fans of its family-style offerings during the week, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gabriel Prado, president of the Auction Nation company that conducted the Ryan’s auction, said at the time: “It’s almost impossible to reopen a buffet-style restaurant during the pandemic. From a safety perspective, it’s just not feasible. Buffets LLC has pretty much been forced to shutter all of them.”
Now the loss for local restaurant-goers may mean a gain for the area’s electrical and plumbing contractors.
Bowling Green’s rapid industrial and residential growth made the city a good fit for Eckart’s eighth location, King said.
“Anybody involved in construction needs electrical equipment,” King said. “Our customers are primarily residential and industrial contractors and industrial plants.”
That customer base has meant growth for Eckart since its founding in 1962. The company now has two Louisville locations plus stores in Lexington and Radcliff in addition to three Indiana stores.
King expects the Bowling Green store to serve a broad region.
“We’ll deliver beyond Warren County to Franklin, Glasgow and Scottsville,” King said. “Eckart is already probably the largest electrical distributor in Kentucky. We want to build on that.”
