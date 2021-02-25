A federal grand jury has indicted a former Edmonson County teacher on allegations that he attempted to solicit sexually explicit material from a minor online.
William Oneal Lindsey, 29, of Brownsville, was indicted on a count of attempted online enticement of a minor and a count of attempted production of child pornography.
The indictment, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky in Bowling Green, alleges that Lindsey attempted to entice a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12.
Lindsey had been employed in the Edmonson County High School Youth Services Center through the Jobs for America's Graduates program during the time period mentioned in the indictment.
He was arrested Jan. 13 and subsequently terminated.
Lindsey came under investigation Jan. 7 when a detective with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office Department of Criminal Investigations assumed the online persona of a 15-year-old girl from Louisville on the Omegle chat website as part of an undercover investigation.
The detective, who was assigned to the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, was contacted on Omegle on that date by a man later identified by law enforcement as Lindsey, according to a criminal complaint.
The two chatted online, continuing the conversation over the messaging app KiK, where Lindsey began sending messages of a sexual nature, the criminal complaint said.
“(Lindsey) asked about the (detective’s) sexual history, requested to receive sexual images and requested to engage in sex acts with the (detective),” the affidavit supporting the criminal complaint said.
Through investigation, law enforcement found that messages from the suspect originated from a web address listed for Lindsey.
Conversation between Lindsey and the detective continued for another few days over KiK and text messages, and Lindsey sent a message to the detective on Jan. 11 asking for specific sexual images, the affidavit said.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned Lindsey was employed at ECHS. Lindsey had confided to the detective during chats that he worked for the school system and lived in Brownsville, according to court records.
Later on Jan. 11, the detective, with the assistant of a female law enforcement officer, made a call to Lindsey's cellphone, during which Lindsey encouraged the officer to engage in sex acts while on the phone, according to the affidavit detailing the investigation.
Law enforcement traveled to ECHS on Jan. 13 and took Lindsey into custody, and he reportedly confessed during a police interview.
“Lindsey offered that he should not have engaged in the behavior due to the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors,” the affidavit said.
The attempted online enticement charge carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison, while the attempted production of child pornography charge carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison.
"Mr. Lindsey was fully cooperative with the investigation, and I would hasten to point out that there were never any students in harm's way and the person he made contact with was actually law enforcement, but there is a continuing investigation," Lindsey's attorney, Alan Simpson, said.
Lindsey is currently free on bond and an arraignment has been set for March 17.
