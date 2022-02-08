A former Edmonson County teacher who was arrested last year on suspicion of attempting to solicit someone he believed was a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty to two federal crimes Tuesday.
William Lindsey, 39, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to charges of attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.
The federal case was the result of work by a detective with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office who posed online as a 15-year-old girl while working undercover.
Federal court records said Lindsey contacted the detective Jan. 7, 2021, and at the beginning of the conversation the detective claimed to be a 15-year-old living in Louisville.
The two chatted with each other for several days on the Kik messenger app, during which Lindsey began sending messages of a sexual nature, according to a copy of his plea agreement.
“He asked about the undercover’s sexual history, requested to receive sexual images and requested to engage in sex acts with the undercover,” the plea agreement said. “Lindsey told the undercover that he wanted to have sex all night with her and later asked for ‘naughty pics,’ specifically pictures of her breasts and vagina.”
Later, the two spoke over the phone, and Lindsey repeated his interest in engaging in sex acts with the agent and encouraged the detective to masturbate while talking to him, court records said.
Law enforcement traveled to Edmonson County High School, where Lindsey was employed, to question him Jan. 13, 2021.
During questioning, Lindsey reportedly confessed to the sexual nature of the conversation with the undercover agent.
“Lindsey stated he should not have engaged in the behavior due to the age of the undercover persona,” the plea agreement said.
The offenses to which Lindsey pleaded guilty are punishable by up to life in prison, though the plea agreement said federal prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence at the low range of federal guidelines, which take into account a defendant’s prior criminal history and the offenses to which they have pleaded guilty.
Lindsey was taken into custody at the end of Tuesday’s hearing.
He will return to court May 29 to be sentenced.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @ jstorydailnews or visit bgdaily news.com.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.