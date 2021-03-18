A former Edmonson County teacher accused of attempting to solicit images of child sexual exploitation has pleaded not guilty in his criminal case.
William Oneal Lindsey, 29, of Brownsville, is under indictment in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, charged with attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.
An arraignment scheduled to take place Wednesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl was stricken from the docket as Lindsey, through his attorney, Alan Simpson, waived his right to appear in court for the proceeding.
Brennenstuhl entered a not guilty plea on Lindsey's behalf in an order filed Thursday, and set a telephonic status conference for April 12.
Lindsey, who is currently free on a $25,000 unsecured bond, was arrested Jan. 13 following an undercover investigation by a detective with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office Department of Criminal Investigations.
The detective, who was assigned to the U.S. Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force, assumed the persona of a 15-year-old girl on the online chat site Omegle.
According to a criminal complaint, the detective was contacted on Jan. 7 by a man who detectives later identified as Lindsey.
Representing himself as a 15-year-old girl from Louisville, the detective and Lindsey messaged one another, and when the correspondence continued on the messaging app KiK, the suspect reportedly began sending messages of a sexual nature, the detective said in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.
“(Lindsey) asked about the (detective’s) sexual history, requested to receive sexual images and requested to engage in sex acts with the (detective),” the affidavit said.
Law enforcement found that the messages from the suspect originated from a web address listed for Lindsey.
Conversation continued for another few days over KiK and text messages, and Lindsey sent a message on Jan. 11 to the detective asking for specific sexual images, according to the complaint.
Later on Jan. 11, the detective, with the assistance of a female law enforcement officer, made a call to Lindsey’s cellphone, during which Lindsey encouraged the officer to engage in sex acts while on the phone, according to the affidavit detailing the investigation.
Law enforcement traveled to Edmonson County High School, where Lindsey worked, on Jan. 13 and took him into custody
Lindsey reportedly confessed during a police interview.
“Lindsey offered that he should not have engaged in the behavior due to the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors,” the affidavit said.
Lindsey has been fired by the Edmonson County School District.
The attempted online enticement charge carries a penalty of 10 years to life in prison, while the attempted production of child pornography charge carries a penalty of 15 to 30 years in prison.
Commented