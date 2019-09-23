A former Franklin Police Department lieutenant who admitted to tipping off a doctor to a drug investigation against him was fined $2,500 and placed on probation Monday.
Vickie Kristiansen, 49, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.
Kristiansen was assigned to the Southcentral Kentucky Drug Task Force in 2012 when she became aware of the investigation into Dr. Roy Reynolds of Franklin.
Kristiansen said in court Monday that she was working with a detective and gathering information on Reynolds for him.
At some point, Kristiansen met with Reynolds to make him aware of the investigation and advised him on steps he could take to avoid criminal charges, including shredding documents, not taking on new patients and avoiding putting his trash on the curb until trash day in order stymie undercover investigators.
"My reputation has been destroyed through this ordeal and it has caused a lot of grief in my personal life," Kristiansen said.
Reynolds was eventually charged in federal court and convicted of 15 counts of illegal distribution of controlled substances, for which he is now serving a 50-month prison sentence.
At Monday's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers said he was hesitant to accept the plea agreement recommending probation for Kristiansen, but was persuaded by testimony from the officer that she tipped off Reynolds because she no longer wanted to work with the detective, who she said physically and sexually assaulted her.
Kristiansen retired from the FPD last year, shortly after learning of the criminal charges against her.
During questioning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gregory, Kristiansen said she was not privy to information about Reynolds' criminal culpability at the time she met with him.
"I was more concerned about not wanting to work with this particular detective," Kristiansen testified.
Stivers, who early in the hearing voiced reluctance to accept a plea agreement that would prevent Kristiansen from serving any jail time, asked the officer if the assault had been reported, and Kristiansen said it was not.
In placing her on probation and fining her, Stivers said he was swayed by Kristiansen's testimony.
"I think I misunderstood her motivation in contacting Dr. Reynolds," Stivers said. "Sharing the details of an investigation with the subject of that investigation is a very serious offense ... I feel (Kristiansen) was motivated by something more personal and troubling than what I had thought was a philosophical difference with the investigation."
While Gregory and Kristiansen's attorney, David Broderick, argued for probation, Broderick's argument focused largely on Kristiansen's status as the sole caregiver for a child with special needs, while Gregory said that Kristiansen's conduct did not ultimately affect the outcome of the investigation into Reynolds.
Stivers contemplated whether putting Kristiansen on probation would adequately deter other law enforcement officers from similar conduct, and Broderick put on Simpson County Sheriff Jere Hopson and former Franklin Police Department Chief Todd Holder to testify about that question.
Holder, who is now a school resource officer for the Logan County Sheriff's Department, and Hopson testified that the prospect of losing a law enforcement career due to criminal conviction would deter officers from the conduct Kristiansen acknowledged doing.
"I think the mere fact of being charged is horrible," Holder said. "How it limits you in what you can do ... I would find it very detrimental if I had to try and find another profession."
