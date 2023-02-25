Two former Horse Cave Police Department officers who have faced multiple lawsuits accusing them of civil rights violations have sued two Kentucky State Police troopers and accused them of giving false information to the FBI against them.
Former Horse Cave police chief Sean Henry and former officer Chris Trulock filed the lawsuit Feb. 24 in Hart Circuit Court against KSP Trooper Raymond Chambers and KSP Detective Shae Foley.
Chambers and Foley are alleged to have committed fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the former officers, who were fired by the city of Horse Cave in the wake of a federal investigation into allegations the officers used excessive force or falsely arrested multiple people.
The lawsuit revolves around the execution of an arrest warrant in 2018 against Anthony Owens on a charge of terroristic threatening.
During the execution of the warrant, Henry and Trulock saw marijuana on a kitchen table, prompting them to seek a search warrant for Owens’ residence.
According to the lawsuit, Chambers and Foley are alleged to have met with Owens with the intent to fabricate evidence against Henry and Trulock implicating them in planting evidence of drug trafficking in Owens’ home.
Owens is said in the lawsuit to have contacted KSP after the Horse Cave officers arrived to execute the arrest warrant.
“Plaintiff Trulock noticed defendant Foley bury a tin can under a pile of clothes located in a bathroom of the home, in an attempt he believed to conceal the tin can from the Horse Cave police officers,” the lawsuit said. “Plaintiff Trulock retrieved the tin can and found a small amount of marijuana in the tin can.”
A plastic bag in a shaving kit was also found during the search, and the KSP troopers are alleged to have accused Henry and Trulock of planting the plastic bag at the scene to implicate Owens in drug activity.
A month after the warrants were executed, Chambers contacted Trulock and tried to get him to admit he planted evidence in Owens’ home and to implicate Henry as the person responsible for causing the evidence to be planted, the lawsuit said.
“Upon information and belief, this was a controlled phone call initiated at the behest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the lawsuit said. “This is the first time either plaintiff suspected that defendants were potentially working with law enforcement and falsely accusing them of planting evidence in the home of Mr. Owens.”
Criminal charges that were brought against Owens connected to the incident were later dismissed.
The FBI executed a search warrant at the Horse Cave police headquarters on March 5, 2018, and Trulock was informed in July 2018 by FBI agents that the warrant and subsequent criminal investigation against him were the result of information provided by Chambers and Foley, the lawsuit said.
“The information provided by the defendants to the FBI that the plaintiffs planted evidence of a crime in the home of Mr. Owens was false, and defendants knew it was false,” the lawsuit said.
Owens and his mother went on to sue Trulock, Henry and a third Horse Cave officer along with the city of Horse Cave and its mayor, Randall Curry, in U.S. District Court, alleging several civil rights violations that included unlawful search, seizure and detention, excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest and malicious prosecution.
According to court records in that matter, a settlement was reached last year, but Henry and Trulock did not consent to the settlement and have sought to reopen the case.
The criminal investigation against the officers led to their termination and caused “severe damage to their public reputation” and an inability to find further employment in law enforcement, the lawsuit said.
“This whole deal has been really tough on them,” said attorney Kash Stilz, who represents Henry. “They were accused of some pretty bad stuff that they didn’t do.”
Stilz said he was not aware of the status of the FBI investigation against either officer, though no criminal charges have been filed against Henry or Trulock.
KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for KSP Post 3, did not return a message seeking comment.
Henry was named as a defendant in six separate federal lawsuits and Trulock was sued four times in federal court in cases accusing them and others of multiple civil rights violations against people in custody.
Court records indicate settlements were reached in all cases, but Henry and Trulock did not agree to the settlements and moved to have the cases reopened.
Henry and Trulock also have active federal lawsuits against the city of Horse Cave and Curry, alleging they were wrongfully terminated.