Jimmie Gipson, who helped mold Houchens Industries into a multibillion dollar enterprise, passed away Saturday at age 81.
The Edmonson County native spent 55 years with Houchens, the last 27 as the chief executive officer. He retired in March 2020 at age 78.
J.C. Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel is handling funeral arrangements. There will be visitation from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, and from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Hillvue Heights Church, where the funeral will begin at noon. Entombment will follow at Bowling Green Gardens.
Gipson earned an accounting degree from the former Bowling Green Business University and eventually became only the third CEO after Ervin Houchens and Ruel Houchens, who was his nephew.
Ervin Houchens started the company in 1917 with a single grocery store in Barren County. Today, the massive Bowling Green-based employee-owned company “operates more than 300 retail grocery, convenience, and neighborhood market stores across 14 states. Complemented by a strong foundation of diverse companies, 33 in total and over 15,000 employees corporate-wide, Houchens Industries is one of the largest 100% employee-owned companies in the world,” according to the company website.
In a 2020 Daily News interview, Gipson, on his retirement, looked back on his career as CEO of a company he helped transform into a multibillion-dollar conglomerate.
“We’ve been very blessed,” Gipson said. “We never bought a company just to get bigger, and we never intended to buy a company that wasn’t run by good people. If you do that, you’ll generally do well.”
Gipson expressed satisfaction that as an ESOP company, Houchens was able to share more of its wealth with employees.
“Becoming an ESOP is very gratifying,” Gipson said in the 2020 interview. “Years ago, we had a lady who worked in a Houchens store for 40 years. She had more than $480,000 in her retirement account. That’s life-changing for common people.”
Among many of his honors during his career, Gipson was inducted into the Western Kentucky University Hall of Distinguished Alumni in 2008, and was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2007 for the Midwest Region by Ernst and Young.