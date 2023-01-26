Three years after a former Warren County Regional Jail inmate alleged in a lawsuit that a now-fired Kentucky State Police trooper punched and kicked him while he was handcuffed, an updated version of the suit seeks to hold multiple KSP officers liable for hiring the trooper.
Timothy Michael Heston originally brought the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in 2020 against former KSP Post 3 Trooper Aaron Tucker, retired county jail Capt. Melissa Causey, Deputy Jailer Andrew Cooper and Warren County, alleging that the named law enforcement officials used excessive force against him, conspired to deprive him of his rights, committed assault and battery and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.
An amended complaint filed Monday claims that KSP had rejected four previous job applications from Tucker for various reasons.
The suit names seven new defendants, all of whom are current or former KSP employees – former KSP Commissioner Richard Sanders, Lt. Col. of Operations Michael Rogers, East Troop Commander Maj. Darren Stapleton, Shelby Slone, David Craig Reed, Leslie T. Moses and Glenn Todd Dalton.
They are accused of being negligent in hiring Tucker in 2018 after multiple law enforcement agencies allegedly rejected previous job applications from him.
“Within just nine months of being hired as a trooper, Defendant Tucker used excessive force on (Heston), a mentally ill, handcuffed, defenseless individual who has suffered both physically and mentally as a result,” Heston’s attorney, Amy Robinson Staples, said in the filing. “Defendant Tucker’s misconduct in this case was a predictable – and avoidable – consequence of his employment at the Kentucky State Police.”
Tucker’s attorney, Matt Feltner, declined to comment on the allegations.
Court records show that Tucker came into contact with Heston on March 17, 2019, arresting him after observing Heston walking on the right shoulder of Interstate 65.
Heston had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was actively psychotic at the time of his encounter with Tucker, according to the lawsuit.
In the sally port of the jail, Tucker opened the door of his cruiser and ordered Heston to exit the vehicle.
While being escorted to the jail, a handcuffed Heston stumbled while stepping on a curb, according to the lawsuit, after which Tucker threw him in a corner against the wall, struck him in the face with a pair of steel-toed boots Heston had been carrying before his arrest, punched him multiple times in the face and chest and struck Heston with his knee before throwing him to the concrete floor, the lawsuit claims.
“The knee strikes were so forceful, in fact, that ... Tucker injured his knee when inflicting them,” Staples said in the lawsuit, adding that jail officers rushed to the sally port after hearing a thud.
Video surveillance footage appears to show Heston stumbling before being thrown into a corner near a doorway and Tucker throwing multiple punches and knee strikes. Heston is seen falling to the floor by the time jail employees rush to the sally port.
The lawsuit claimed Tucker created a false narrative of events, and that KSP did not disclose the existence of the video footage to the prosecutor or defense attorney involved in Heston’s court case.
Tucker was fired by KSP after an internal investigation of the incident, and Heston remained jailed for 11 months before all charges against him were dismissed.
Staples claims in her updated lawsuit that the top KSP officials named in the suit should have known that Tucker “was unfit for the job for which he was hired.”
The suit mentions that KSP had previously rejected Tucker for a job in 2011 for not passing an oral board interview and was rejected in 2013 when applying to be an officer in KSP’s Commercial Vehicle Division “because of critical items they uncovered during a background investigation, including a bad character reference and the statements of two previous employers who stated they would not consider him for re-hire.”
Tucker failed a physical fitness test in 2014 when he applied for a job with KSP a third time and was not hired in 2015 after a fourth application following completion of a psychological evaluation, the suit said.
The Somerset Police Department declined to hire Tucker in 2013 due to his not having qualifying scores on a physical examination and oral board interview, and the Burnside Police Department rejected Tucker in 2013 and 2016, both times due to him not having qualifying scores after a written exam and oral review board interview, the suit said.
Staples said that KSP officials involved in Tucker’s hiring in 2018 should have known that he had been the subject of a restraining order, “had an admitted history of shooting dogs and cats” and had a stint as a substitute teacher that included a verbal argument with a high school student that led the school’s principal to ban him from substituting there again.
Staples alleges that KSP’s hiring of Tucker occurred after the agency “lowered their hiring standards in significant respects” in response to a decreasing number of job applicants.
Calls to KSP seeking comment were not immediately returned.