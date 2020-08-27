A former Kentucky State Police trooper accused of assaulting a handcuffed, mentally ill man at the Warren County Regional Jail has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against him.
Former KSP Post 3 Trooper Aaron Tucker, Warren County Deputy Jailer Andrew Cooper, retired WCRJ Capt. Melissa Causey and the county are named as defendants in a lawsuit brought in U.S. District Court on behalf of Timothy Michael Heston.
Tucker arrested Heston on March 17, 2019, on a number of criminal charges after troopers reportedly observed Heston walking on the right shoulder of Interstate 65.
The federal lawsuit, which was filed in March, claims Tucker was escorting Heston in the jail’s sally port when Heston stumbled, after which Tucker threw him in a corner against the wall, struck him in the face with a pair of steel-toed boots Heston was carrying before his arrest, punched him multiple times in the face and chest and struck Heston with his knee before throwing him to the concrete floor.
Causey and Cooper are accused of using stun guns against Heston while he was in a restraint chair at the jail.
The lawsuit claims Tucker and the jail employees used excessive force against Heston, conspired to deprive him of his rights, committed assault and battery and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.
In a response filed Saturday, Tucker denies most of the claims made against him.
After the incident with Heston, KSP conducted an internal investigation and Tucker was terminated, which Heston’s lawsuit claims was as a direct result of the investigation.
Heston’s lawsuit alleges Tucker fabricated information in his report about the incident and the KSP withheld that information from prosecution and defense attorneys in the criminal case. All charges against Heston were dropped after he spent about 11 months in jail.
While surveillance video footage from the jail appears to show Tucker striking Heston multiple times, attorney Matt Feltner, who represents Tucker, denies the former trooper committed wrongdoing.
“(Heston) was handcuffed and there was a video camera that was actively recording when (Tucker) brought the plaintiff into the jail,” Feltner said in the response. “However, he denies the allegations and characterization of the events recorded on the jail video to the extent that they are actionable ... defendant denies the actions as plead by the plaintiff other than there is at least one video recording from one angle of the incident in question and another of the initial arrest.”
Reached Wednesday, Feltner said Tucker was on a probationary period of employment with KSP Post 3 and had been working there less than a year when the incident occurred.
“I haven’t seen the (KSP’s internal) investigation yet and I don’t know what the exact reason for (Tucker’s) termination was,” Feltner said. “At this time, what we’ll do is let the legal process play out.”
In the formal response, Feltner said Heston was violent when Tucker encountered him.
Heston’s attorney, Amy Robinson Staples, said in the lawsuit that Heston had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was actively psychotic when he was encountered by police.
According to an arrest citation, Heston said he was attempting to get to Tennessee for his son’s birthday and then threatened the trooper, leading to his arrest and transport to the jail.
Attorney Aaron Smith, representing the county, Causey and Cooper, acknowledged in a response to the lawsuit filed in May that Causey used a stun gun on Heston’s upper thigh followed by a drive stun to the area of his right shoulder, but denied that Heston was “fully physically restrained at the time, as (Heston) had just violently kicked a deputy in the face and attempted to kick him again.”
Cooper also used a stun gun on Heston sometime on March 19, 2019, according to court filings.
Heston’s lawsuit claims the action was excessive and unjustified after Heston was placed in a restraint chair for not giving jail staff his dental bridge.
Smith claims in his response that Heston was given multiple opportunities to remove his bridge and the Cooper’s drive-stun maneuver caused the bridge to come out “either voluntarily or because of the taser.”
Smith has also asked for dismissal of the lawsuit.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
