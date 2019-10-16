A former Mammoth Cave National Park official who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in park fees while overseeing their collection was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.
In pronouncing the sentence against Leslie Lewis, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers followed the recommendation of federal prosecutors, who detailed the methods Lewis reportedly used to conceal the theft of more than $169,000 in fees over a period of years.
Lewis, 61, was a supervisory fee management specialist at Mammoth Cave, and had been employed at the park for 30 years.
In addition to the prison term, Lewis was ordered to pay $169,322 in restitution.
"I have caused so much shame to my family and my friends," Lewis said in court Wednesday as she asked to be put on probation.
In her management position, Lewis managed the revenue and fee program for the entire park, oversaw fee collection activities for the campground and cave tour, developed security measures to protect those funds and reconciled accounting discrepancies.
An investigation last year by her supervisors at the park and the federal Office of the Inspector General, however, uncovered numerous instances in which Lewis took fee revenue, according to court records.
In interviews with an OIG agent, Lewis confessed to the thefts, detailing how she altered deposit slips, pocketed cash revenue while documenting the missing money as credit card sales and photocopied checks that had already been accounted for to add to financial reports, thereby freeing up money for her to take, according to federal court filings.
"This is an advanced theft ... that involved sophisticated acts and an abuse of a position of trust," Assistant U.S. Attorney Madison Sewell said in court Wednesday.
The investigation began in September 2018, when a cashier at Mammoth Cave found her $200 change fund was missing from her bank bag.
Other incidents had occurred over the course of last year in which fee revenue had turned up missing, and Lewis admitted to the cashier that she had taken the money to pay a personal utility bill, according to court records.
This was reported to Lewis’ supervisor, and a park ranger’s investigation turned up surveillance video footage of Lewis taking money from a safe as well as park deposit records that did not match bank deposit slips.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which take into account the seriousness of a criminal offense and the defendant's prior criminal history, resulted in Lewis looking at a sentence of 24-30 months in prison.
Sewell had recommended the two-year term, while Lewis's attorney, David Broderick, requested that Lewis be put on probation, citing her lack of prior criminal history.
"From the very start, she did accept responsibility and did detail how things transpired," Broderick said in court.
Stivers, though, was swayed by a victim impact statement submitted on behalf of Mammoth Cave, which said that the stolen funds could have been used to hire temporary employees to give cave tours or pay for infrastructure improvements.
"Not only was Mrs. Lewis stealing money form Mammoth Cave, but because the park didn't have the resources to add more rangers, fewer people came to the park," Stivers said, noting the economic impact of the missing funds on surrounding hotels and other businesses.
The judge also said that a letter he received from Lewis' husband indicated that she had not disclosed the full extent of the thefts to him and blamed other people for the missing funds.
