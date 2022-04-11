A Bowling Green man who admitted raping a client who had met with him for a massage therapy session was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison.
Christopher Lindsey, 33, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court on charges of second-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and bribing a witness. Lindsey pleaded guilty in January, admitting to subjecting a client to non-consensual sexual contact during a therapy session Feb. 20, 2021, at Sun Suites Salon and Spa, where Lindsey rented a booth.
Lindsey, appearing in court with attorney Matt Baker, did not speak at his sentencing hearing.
The victim who reported the incident to the Bowling Green Police Department addressed the court, saying she hoped that speaking about her experience would give other sexual assault victims hope that their accounts will be taken seriously by authorities and perpetrators can be brought to justice.
“Too many women who go through something like this don’t have the benefit of a support system and, sadly, their assaults go unreported,” the victim said, reading from a prepared statement.
The woman thanked the BGPD detectives and the prosecutors involved in her case, as well as the victim advocates who provided support as she sought justice.
“The job that victim advocates do is so important and the support they give to victims is so instrumental. ... I have faith that today (justice) applies to me,” the woman said.
In addition to the nine-year sentence, Lindsey will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years and will be placed on supervised release for another five-year period after his release from prison.
The victim reported the incident to BGPD on March 2, 2021, telling officers that she had attended previous massage therapy sessions with Lindsey, but a scheduled session Feb. 20, 2021, became uncomfortable for her.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified last year at a hearing in Warren District Court that Lindsey had sexually assaulted the woman during the session, leaving her “frozen in fear.”
A day after the incident was reported, city police made contact with Lindsey at the salon.
Lindsey initially denied making any sexual contact, but later asked detectives what would happen to him “if he made a mistake,” according to court records.
Lindsey then confessed to the sexual contact, telling police that the woman “never said no, but she did not verbally consent to sex,” his arrest citation said.
Two days after Lindsey’s arrest, BGPD was contacted by the owner of Sun Suites, who reported receiving a phone call from a woman who claimed to be calling on behalf of Lindsey and asked for the victim’s phone number.
Dillon testified at the hearing last year that he followed up that report by examining recorded phone calls from the Warren County Regional Jail between Lindsey and his girlfriend, Bethanie Buchan.
In one phone call, Lindsey was heard encouraging Buchan to get in contact with the victim and offer her $20,000 to drop the charges, Dillon testified.
“He says that if $20,000 isn’t enough, then we can refinance the house or sell the house and get her a little more,” Dillon testified at the 2021 preliminary hearing.
Buchan was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of bribing a witness. She has pleaded not guilty, and at a hearing Monday her case was reset for a June 21 pretrial conference.
