After a two-year stint leading Franklin-Simpson High School, former Potter Gray Elementary School Principal Byron Darnall is joining the Kentucky Department of Education as one of its top officials.
Darnall, an educator with more than 20 years of experience, will lead the department’s Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness in his role as associate commissioner.
Reached by the Daily News on Wednesday, Darnall said he will begin his new role in mid-June and that he's eager to address Kentucky's teacher shortage.
“The pandemic has only heightened that need," Darnall said, adding that “engaging students at a younger age is a critical component" of bringing students into the profession.
Current educators must become evangelists for their profession, Darnall said.
"We all come from the education system, and we all come from special individuals that impacted us," he said, stressing that becoming an educator is an opportunity to embody that unparalleled role in young people's lives.
In 2019, as principal of Potter Gray Elementary, Darnall took a job as Franklin-Simpson High School’s principal.
In his new role, Darnall will guide the Office of Educator Licensure and Effectiveness' efforts on teacher recruitment and diversity, accrediting educator prep programs across the state, certification, teacher training and “Grow Your Own” educator pathways to help address the state’s teacher shortage.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass said Darnall’s enthusiasm and dedication to the state’s students and teachers make him a great fit to lead the office, which was created in 2018.
“His eagerness to put the needs of all Kentucky’s students first and his broad professional experience in education makes him a great fit to lead the office. I look forward to working with him,” Glass said.
A graduate of David Lipscomb University in Nashville, Darnall said in a KDE release that he found his calling in education when he had the opportunity to be a long-term substitute teacher at Stuart Middle School in Louisville.
Darnall went on to earn his master’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky and became an English teacher at Bowling Green High School. Before leading Potter Gray, he became assistant principal at Chandler’s School in Russellville and then principal at Glasgow High School.
In the release, Darnall said he’s always tried to view his work through the lens of a teacher.
“We use the phrase ‘It’s all about the kids' a lot,” Darnall said. “I am an advocate for our students. That’s the way I view every role that I’ve been in.”
A state-level post isn’t a completely novel experience for Darnall. He was previously the bureau chief for the Iowa Department of Education before returning to Kentucky to serve as Potter Gray’s principal.
“I am excited to work across the entire state and be able to get to know an even wider cast of the people that are making things happen for students and schools,” Darnall said. “I look forward to fostering and developing those relationships in order to build a better, more talented teacher pipeline.”