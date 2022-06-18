Wilson Stone, a longtime Allen County and southcentral Kentucky leader in both education and politics, died Friday night after a lengthy illness.
According to an obituary posted on the website of Scottsville’s Goad Funeral Home, Stone died at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was 69.
Stone, a Democrat, served as District 22 state representative in the Kentucky General Assembly for 12 years before announcing in 2019 that he would not seek reelection in 2020.
He made public at that time that he had a brain tumor and was choosing not to run in order to “prioritize his health and family.”
His passing drew condolences from Gov. Andy Beshear, who posted on Twitter: “Wilson Stone was a dedicated public servant who worked to better the lives of Kentuckians and was a champion for our education system. Britainy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. His legacy and impact will live on.”
That legacy included working on legislation that benefited public education and agriculture.
A farmer himself, Stone served for a time as chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and also fought for improved funding for public education.
A member of the Allen County Board of Education for 24 years before serving in the state legislature, Stone said in 2019: “I wanted to have a positive influence on public education.”
Stone was influential, according to one of his colleagues in the state legislature.
“I first met him (Stone) when he was on the school board in Allen County,” said Jody Richards, who served as 20th District state representative from 1976 through 2019 and was Speaker of the House for 14 years. “He was an outstanding leader in the community who worked to provide quality education.
“I was excited when he wanted to run for the state legislature. He did a terrific job, and he was a fine person who had the highest morals and ethics.”
Funeral arrangements for Stone were expected to be posted on the Goad Funeral Home website Saturday evening.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.