Deborah Wilkins, who served as Western Kentucky University's general counsel for more than 25 years and later acted as WKU's Title IX coordinator before being relieved of her responsibilities late last year, has sued the university and several top administrators.
Wilkins' lawsuit, filed Thursday in Warren Circuit Court, claims she was wrongfully terminated by the university and defamed by WKU President Timothy Caboni through remarks about her working relationship with others in a letter delivered to Wilkins announcing her termination.
Additionally, Wilkins alleges violations of the state Civil Rights and Whistleblower acts, fraud, invasion of privacy, falsification of business records and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Attorney Matt Baker, who filed the lawsuit, said in the complaint that the actions alleged to have been taken against Wilkins by the university are "unprecedented in Western Kentucky University's history of personnel/employee actions – a history that has included dismissals, terminations and forced retirements and resignations based on conduct that has included conspiracy to commit murder, counterfeiting, possession of pornography, sexual assault, indecent exposure and embezzlement, to name only a few."
The 39-page complaint names as defendants Caboni, WKU executive vice president for strategy, operations and finance Susan Howarth, now-retired WKU director of human resources Tony Glisson, executive director of public radio services and staff regent David Brinkley and WKU Board of Regents chairman Phillip Bale.
Jace Lux, WKU spokesperson and director of media relations, referred questions about the lawsuit to attorney Gregg Hovious, WKU's outside counsel.
"Western Kentucky University intends to vigorously defend against Mrs. Wilkins' baseless claims," Hovious said Friday. "The university acknowledges her long tenure as former general counsel as well as Title IX coordinator, but her unpredictable behavior escalated to a point that she could no longer be trusted to fulfill the duties of her employment agreement or advance the interests of the university."
Hovious said a formal response will be filed with additional information supporting the actions taken by WKU.
Wilkins claims marginalization
Wilkins began representing WKU as outside counsel in 1992 and became the school's in-house attorney in 1994 with her hiring as WKU general counsel.
In her lawsuit, Wilkins alleges that she was marginalized by university leaders in the midst of a series of administrative reorganizations undertaken by WKU President Timothy Caboni from 2018-20 that led to her removal as general counsel.
While Wilkins remained a member of Caboni's cabinet, new vice presidents and provosts appointed to their positions were paid "well in excess" of Wilkins' salary despite having less experience, according to the lawsuit.
Wilkins claims she accepted an offer to buy out her contract in 2020, only to have it rescinded by Caboni, and was then removed as general counsel and reassigned to a newly-created position of interim Title IX coordinator and senior advisor to the president after being told she would be terminated if she did not accept the reassignment.
Wilkins also claims that she was never provided operational support or funding in her Title IX position, which ensures the university's compliance with the civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination within any school or educational program that receives federal funding.
Suit: efforts to report Title IX violations rebuffed
Attempts by Wilkins to report complaints of Title IX violations were met with no action taken by administrators, according to the lawsuit.
The suit recounts a meeting Wilkins had with administrators regarding Title IX violations that turned rancorous.
According to the suit, Wilkins learned that "high level administrators" were engaged in multiple instances of policy and procedure violations related to Title IX and Equal Opportunity/ADA/Affirmative Action policies, and reported her concerns to Caboni, but no action was taken.
In January of 2019, Wilkins initiated a meeting with three administrators, all male and younger than Wilkins, who were said to have been involved in the violations.
"During this meeting, Wilkins was subjected to verbal harassment, threatening behavior and demeaning age and gender derogatory language," Baker said in the lawsuit. "During the meeting, one administrator said to Wilkins: 'Are you going to run to daddy?' "
The lawsuit notes that Wilkins' father, James Tomes, was a former WKU director of personnel and the school's first affirmative action officer. Tomes died in 2021.
Wilkins reported concerns about the conduct and her treatment at the meeting to WKU's human resources director, the director of the Equal Opportunity/ADA/Affirmative Action office and Caboni.
"Although President Caboni expressed his support for Wilkins, assured Wilkins the conduct was unacceptable, and indicated he would take action, no action was taken toward any of the administrators regarding their conduct in this meeting, or the policy and procedural violations, then or to date," the complaint said.
One of the administrators later referred to Wilkins as a "gender-specific obscenity" in public, and a witness reported that to Wilkins, who in turn reported it in writing to Caboni, but no action was taken against the administrator, according to the suit.
"Instead, during this same period, Wilkins' performance began to be scrutinized and her position, responsibilities and actions marginalized," Baker said in the lawsuit. "Wilkins had provided legal opinions, advice and counsel to virtually every aspect of WKU operations and navigated WKU through legal risks and interests successfully for decades. Wilkins was now removed or isolated from Cabinet level matters, her communications, questions or counsel were openly ignored, her motivations were 'questioned,' and routine tasks performed by Wilkins and her staff were investigated and/or suspended."
Wilkins and her staff were later reportedly barred from involvement when two administrators were again found to have violated a WKU policy or procedure, with Caboni directing Wilkins and her staff to "disengage on all things" related to them going forward.
Wilkins: Reassignment amounted to "forced transfer"
The lawsuit claims that Caboni began to question Wilkins regarding when she intended to retire and if Wilkins had hired Andrea Anderson, at the time assistant general counsel, to succeed her.
Wilkins reportedly said she desired Anderson to be promoted to general counsel, but denied any intent to retire, and when Caboni discussed whether Wilkins' employment contract could be bought out, Wilkins questioned how WKU would fund a buyout in light of budget constraints, the suit said.
In 2020, Caboni offered a buyout to Wilkins after Anderson had received an offer to become Bowling Green's city attorney, the suit said.
In exchange for Wilkins' retirement on June 30, 2020, she would receive a year's salary the next day and an additional amount on Jan. 1, 2021, equal to two years' salary and Anderson would be hired as WKU general counsel, Caboni informing Wilkins that Anderson had accepted the proposal, according to the lawsuit.
Anderson would go on to be appointed general counsel.
Wilkins accepted the buyout offer, only for it to be rescinded before any documents could be drafted when Caboni informed her by email that the board of regents would not approve the offer, the suit said.
Instead, according to the lawsuit, Wilkins would be reassigned to a newly created position and would be fired immediately if she did not accept reassignment.
"Caboni's ultimatum to Wilkins – that she either accept being removed form her position, without being given any reason, basis or explanation for such action, and be replaced by a less qualified, younger person, or face immediate termination was malicious and intentional in both its timing and the manner it was delivered," Baker said in the complaint.
Baker claims that Wilkins had no choice under the circumstances but to accept the "forced transfer" to interim Title IX coordinator and senior advisor to the president.
While in the Title IX position, Wilkins had "no budget, no spending authority, and was not allocated or assigned support staff, clerical assistance or even student support staff," and her requests for funding "went unanswered and were repeatedly ignored."
According to the suit, Caboni informed Wilkins in May of 2021 that her position would be eliminated on June 30, 2022, and her duties would become part of a "reconfigured position, at a lower salary" and that she had agreed to retire.
Wilkins reportedly responded that she did not agree to retire and would perform whatever duties WKU desired to add to the position.
She later discovered that her name and position were not included in the roster of salary listings within WKU's operating budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The suit alleges that Caboni modified Wilkins' position on May 27, 2020, by directing his staff to submit a Request to Modify a Position through WKU's Interview Exchange system, which the school uses to manage and track all matters related to employment, employee rank, status and salary.
In the system, Wilkins' status was changed from Full Time Regular Assignment to Full Time Limited Assignment (with an End Date), which the lawsuit alleges violated the Board of Regents' action transitioning Wilkins to Title IX coordinator.
The Interview Exchange system form required that Wilkins' duties be described and a percent of time allotted to each responsibility, but "inaccurate and inconsistent" information had been entered and questions that should have been answered "yes" on the form about Wilkins' specific duties and responsibilities had been answered "no," which the lawsuit claims was "deliberately, false, misleading and inaccurate" information.
Wilkins requested an explanation for the modification from Caboni and Howarth, but received no response, the suit said.
An accompanying Electronic Personnel Action Form stated Wilkins had "no supervisory authority, no authority to enforce or develop policy and no authority to supervise or discipline students or employees," which Baker claims in the suit was also false.
"Wilkins was given neither notice of the change in status nor any reason for the action taken, and under WKU policy and Kentucky law, the change in status should have been recommended by the President to the Board of Regents for approval in a formal meeting," Baker said in the complaint. "It had not been, and never was approved by the Board of Regents. The actions above were intended to retaliate against Wilkins by further diminishing Wilkins' status, humiliating and embarrassing her, and – more importantly – eliminate Wilkins' employee rights under WKU policy and Kentucky law."
Wilkins receives termination letter
Wilkins' tenure at WKU came to an end on Nov. 22, when she was summoned to the provost's office to meet with the provost, the chair of the board of regents and an attorney.
At the meeting, Wilkins was informed she was being relieved of her duties, effective immediately.
The provost also gave a letter, signed by Caboni, to Wilkins.
The letter is included in the filing as an exhibit to the lawsuit, and while it mentions that the university will continue to pay Wilkins through the end of her employment agreement, it claims that she had failed to do or relinquished tasks assigned to her and had created an "intimidating and unproductive" environment through "aggressive and unprofessional" communications with faculty and staff.
"As well, your conduct creates questions about whether you are faithfully advancing the interests of the University or, instead, pursuing your own apparent animus towards the administration," the letter said. "In short, your relationships with personnel across campus, and your relationship with the University is broken. These problems have only escalated since the final months of your tenure as General Counsel."
Baker claims that the remarks in the letter were defamatory against Wilkins and that the defendants placed Wilkins "in a false light before the public."
Wilkins was prohibited from returning to her office and directed to surrender her keys, and was escorted to her vehicle by the attorney, who she was directed to contact about making arrangements to retrieve her belongings, the suit said.
Wilkins later learned in January that while her access to her WKU e-mail address had been cut off, her email account had not been shut down, and that school officials were reading messages sent to her and in some cases forwarding and responding to messages without her knowledge or permission, the lawsuit said.