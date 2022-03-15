After recently retiring from the NFL, former Western Kentucky University and Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle decided to visit and give back to students from Warren County Public Schools who were impacted by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
Thanks to support from United Healthcare and The Dreambuilders Foundation, Doyle provided 75 students at Briarwood Elementary School with new tennis shoes.
These students included those affected by the December tornadoes, members of the refugee population and students for whom English is their second language.
Doyle said he wanted to help his old community after he saw pictures of the destruction left behind by the tornadoes.
“Being on the outside looking in with the tornadoes and storms in December – I just saw a community that came together like crazy,” he said. “And that is no surprise from what me and my wife Casie (Doyle) know of Bowling Green after spending five years here back in college.”
Jack Doyle played at WKU from 2009-12 before joining the Colts. In 2018, he became the first WKU alum to play in the NFL Pro Bowl. He announced his retirement March 7.
UnitedHealthcare is also supporting the purchase of an additional 75 pairs of shoes to be provided to students at Greenwood High School who were affected by the tornadoes.
The organization is based in Minnesota but has an office in Kentucky.
Ashley Hobbs, community outreach manager for UnitedHealthcare, said several athletes reached out to the organization late last year and asked how they could assist tornado relief in the state.
The organization formerly assisted with COVID-19 vaccination clinics and also provided a $500,000 grant to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
Hobbs said United HealthCare and The DreamBuilders funded the purchase of the 150 pairs of shoes, and Jack Doyle was eager to partner with them in handing out the gifts.
“We know that especially at this age kids grow quick and need new shoes,” Hobbs said. “We know that a lot of the families in Bowling Green that are at this school lost everything in the tornadoes. It’s something that we thought would be a nice gesture and something the kids and their families would both love. It seemed like a natural fit and we are all about being healthy.”
Jack Doyle was joined by his wife in passing out the shoes to an excited group of students who immediately put on their new footwear to display for the rest of the day.
“It was awesome to be able to just interact with them and see their reactions instead of being from afar,” he said. “Being a part of it was really important to Casie and I. It was exciting to see their reactions and see them trying on their shoes at the very end.
Jack Doyle said he and his wife planned to spend the rest of the day in Bowling Green meeting with friends and seeing some of the damage still present from the tornadoes.
“We are excited to be back,” he said. “I know people down here have been through a lot. I know that the people down here will stick together and rebuild. It’s just such a great place.”
